US-Iran Talks Set for Round Two: Will Ceasefire Hold and Where Are Oil Prices Headed?

Following failed negotiations over the weekend in Islamabad, the US and Iran are now looking to hold another round of talks before the two-week temporary ceasefire expires on April 21. According to reports by The New York Times and the Associated Press (AP), the next round of peace talks is expected to take place this week, likely on April 16. However, the venue remains unclear. While Islamabad is pushing to host the next round, AP reported that Geneva, Switzerland, is also being considered as an alternate location.