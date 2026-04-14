China-Iran Axis Firms Up as Trump Moves to Block Hormuz Oil Route

China warned against external interference and reaffirmed ties with Iran after Trump announced a US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz following failed ceasefire negotiations.
The strait is a critical energy route for China, with more than half of its oil imports passing through the strategic chokepoint.
Beijing rejected US allegations of supplying weapons to Iran, calling the claims “baseless smears” and reiterating its commitment to responsible arms exports.
China has warned against external interference and reaffirmed its ties with Iran after the United States announced that the US Navy would begin blockading the Strait of Hormuz from Monday. The move comes after negotiations between Washington and Tehran failed to reach a meaningful ceasefire on Sunday, prompting US President Donald Trump to escalate pressure through a maritime chokepoint that is critical to global energy flows.
An analysis by the Los Angeles Times suggested that the blockade is a strategic attempt to compel China to push Iran toward further concessions in negotiations with Washington.
As the world’s largest oil importer, China depends heavily on the Strait of Hormuz, with more than half of its energy requirements met through shipments passing via the route. Any disruption to traffic through the strait could therefore have significant implications for China’s energy security and economic stability.
China’s Defence Minister Dong Jun said Beijing remains committed to maintaining global peace and stability and is closely monitoring developments in West Asia. Dong also confirmed that Chinese vessels continue to operate in the strait and underscored Beijing’s economic and trade ties with Tehran.
“Our ships are moving in and out of the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. We have trade and energy agreements with Iran. We will respect and honour them and expect others not to meddle in our affairs,” he said. “Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, and it is open for us.”
China Rejects US Claims on Arms Supply
According to a report by The Economic Times, Beijing on Monday rejected allegations that it had supplied or was planning to supply weapons to Iran, calling the claims “baseless smears” after several media outlets cited US intelligence sources. China’s response came after Trump warned of imposing tariffs as high as 50% if Beijing provided military assistance to Tehran.
The report also cited The New York Times, which said US officials believe China may have already delivered shoulder-fired missiles to Iran. Responding to the allegations, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, “We oppose baseless smears or malicious association.” Beijing reiterated that it maintains a cautious and responsible approach to arms exports, in line with its international obligations and legal commitments.