RBI Income from Forex Transactions Rises 52% to ₹1.69 Lakh Crore in FY26

The Reserve Bank's income from foreign exchange transactions increased to Rs 1.69 lakh crore in 2025-26, up nearly 52 per cent over the previous fiscal year, according to the Reserve Bank data.
The central bank exchange gains from foreign exchange transactions was Rs 1.11 lakh crore during the 2024-25 financial year.
The RBI also earned Rs 16,354.18 crore from amortisation of premium on foreign securities during the fiscal year ending March 2026, up from Rs 13,686.63 crore in the preceding year, according the RBI's annual report for 2025-26 released on Friday.
Its interest income from foreign securities increased from Rs 97,006.66 crore to Rs 1.07 lakh crore.
Reserve Bank's balance sheet size increased by Rs 15.72 lakh crore or 20.6 per cent from Rs 76.25 lakh crore as on March 31, 2025, to Rs 91.97 lakh crore as on March 31, 2026.
Increase on assets side was due to rise in domestic investments, gold and foreign investments by 44.9 per cent, 63.8 per cent and 7.9 per cent, respectively.
On liabilities side, the RBI said revaluation accounts, notes issued, deposits and other liabilities increased 63.4 per cent, 11.8 per cent, 11.6 per cent and 21.1 per cent, respectively.
Domestic assets constituted 29.1 per cent and foreign currency assets, gold, loans and advances to financial institutions outside India, constituted 70.9 per cent of total assets as on March 31, 2026.
The 2025-26 fiscal year ended with an overall surplus of Rs 2,86,588.46 crore as against Rs 2,68,590.07 crore in the previous year, showing an increase of 6.7 per cent.
The RBI has announced transferring of the surplus amount to the central government.