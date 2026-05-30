India’s Services Exports Rise 12.7% in April Despite West Asia Crisis: RBI

India's services trade saw an expansion in imports and exports during April, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The data showed that exports grew by 12.7 per cent to USD 37.021 billion in April, registering the highest growth in the calendar year.
Imports also expanded 8.9 per cent to USD 18.417 billion in April, according to the RBI data.
The expansion came despite the ongoing geopolitical tension in West Asia, which has significantly impacted the economic activities of the countries. Further, it has also led to a depreciation of the Indian rupee.
RBI annual report of 2025-26 said that amidst heightened global policy uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, India's external sector remained broadly resilient due to efforts towards diversification of exports, a sustained surplus in services trade and steady inward remittances.