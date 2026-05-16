Is the Market Bracing for ₹100 Per Dollar? Rupee Free Fall Deepens Amid Oil Shock and Iran War

“Rupee falls past 96 as dollar index rises to 99.30 and Brent oil rises to $109 per barrel. India’s trade deficit comes at $28.38 billion, and Asian currencies fall, some to their lowest levels, after hawkish comments from US policymakers, better data from the US, and nothing achieved on the Iran war from the Trump-Xi summit,” Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors, said.