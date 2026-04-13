Hormuz Blockade Explained: Why Trump’s Move Could Shake Oil, China and India

Possible Confrontation With China

According to media reports citing an analysis by the Los Angeles Times, the US blockade could trigger a confrontation with China, as the country relies heavily on the strait for global trade. Over half of Beijing’s oil imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, with China recently warning that “access to shipping must be guaranteed.” According to the report, the Trump administration sees this as a strategic chokepoint to pressure China into influencing Tehran to make concessions. China’s diplomatic role was evident when it convinced Tehran to accept an initial ceasefire.