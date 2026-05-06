US, Iran Near Secret 14-Point Deal to End Gulf Conflict

The US and Iran are reportedly close to finalising a one-page, 14-point framework aimed at ending the ongoing Gulf conflict and restarting negotiations.
The proposed agreement includes a 30-day negotiation window to discuss reopening the Strait of Hormuz, limiting Iran’s nuclear programme, and easing sanctions.
Trump has paused “Project Freedom,” the US naval escort mission in the Strait of Hormuz, citing “great progress” in talks with Tehran.
Iran is currently “evaluating” a 14-point peace proposal put forward by Washington to end the ongoing conflict in the Gulf, according to a spokesperson for the Iranian foreign ministry, Reuters reported.
The development comes amid signs that the United States and Iran are moving closer to a temporary agreement that could halt hostilities and restart broader diplomatic negotiations.
Earlier, Axios, citing two US officials and other sources familiar with the discussions, reported that both sides were close to finalising a one-page, 14-point framework designed to de-escalate tensions in the region.
The report added that Washington was expecting Tehran’s response on several critical points within the next 48 hours.
According to Axios, the memorandum of understanding is being negotiated by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner alongside Iranian officials through both direct talks and intermediary channels.
In its current form, the proposed framework would formally declare an end to the conflict and initiate a 30-day negotiation period aimed at reaching a more comprehensive agreement.
The broader talks would reportedly focus on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, limiting Iran’s nuclear programme, and easing US sanctions on Tehran.
The report also said restrictions imposed by Iran on shipping through the strait, along with the US naval blockade, would be gradually rolled back during the negotiation period. However, a US official quoted in the report warned that if talks collapse, Washington could quickly reinstate the blockade or resume military operations.
The diplomatic push comes shortly after US President Donald Trump announced a pause to “Project Freedom,” a naval mission launched on Sunday to escort commercial ships through the blocked Strait of Hormuz.
The operation reportedly failed to significantly restore maritime traffic and instead triggered a fresh wave of Iranian strikes targeting vessels in the waterway and strategic locations in neighbouring countries.
In the latest escalation, a French shipping company said on Wednesday that one of its container ships had been struck in the strait a day earlier, forcing the evacuation of injured crew members, reports said.
While announcing the pause in the naval mission, Trump pointed to what he described as “great progress” in negotiations with Iran, though he did not provide further details.
“We have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed,” Trump wrote on social media.