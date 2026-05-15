“You and I have known each other now for a long time. In fact, the longest relationship our two countries have had between any President and President,” Trump said. “And that’s, to me, an honour. We’ve had a fantastic relationship. We’ve gotten along. When there were difficulties, we worked it out. I would call you, and you would call me. Whenever we had a problem, we worked it out very quickly, and we’re going to have a fantastic future together,” he added.