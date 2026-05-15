Xi Jinping warned that any “mishandling” of Taiwan could trigger clashes between the US and China during high-level talks with Donald Trump.
Both leaders agreed that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.
China signalled greater market access and potential purchases of US goods, while both sides discussed easing trade and technology tensions.
The high-stakes meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded with significant takeaways across issues including Taiwan, technology, the West Asia crisis, and trade.
The Xi-Trump Summit marked the first visit by an American President to China in over a decade.
This comes amid heated friction and a trade war last year, as well as rising geopolitical accusations, including allegations of arms sales linked to the West Asia conflict against Beijing.
“You and I have known each other now for a long time. In fact, the longest relationship our two countries have had between any President and President,” Trump said. “And that’s, to me, an honour. We’ve had a fantastic relationship. We’ve gotten along. When there were difficulties, we worked it out. I would call you, and you would call me. Whenever we had a problem, we worked it out very quickly, and we’re going to have a fantastic future together,” he added.
During the summit, Chinese President Xi discussed the “Thucydides Trap” — a classical theory in international relations which states that conflict becomes likely when a rising power challenges an established superpower.
For a long time, analysts have pointed out how the US, the sole hegemon, has attempted to contain or dismantle China’s rising influence across regions.
As per reports, Xi’s emphasis on the theory signals Beijing’s concern that strategic rivalry with Washington could spiral into broader and direct confrontation if competition is not carefully managed.
Here are the key takeaways from day 1 of the summit-
1. Taiwan
The issue of Taiwan was one of the most anticipated topics during the summit. Xi reportedly warned Trump that any “mishandling” of Taiwan could risk triggering “clashes and even conflicts” between the two superpowers.
Xi’s statement underscored Beijing’s long-standing position that Taiwan remains a “core national interest” of China.
Beijing has pushed for greater restraint in US military and diplomatic engagement with Taiwan. Meanwhile, Washington sought reassurance that China’s broader policy framework toward regional stability remains unchanged.
2. New US-China Position
Xi and Trump also agreed to develop a new “constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability,” according to Beijing’s official summary of the summit.
Xi said this would serve as a guiding principle for bilateral relations over the next three years and beyond. He added that the strategic positioning would be led by cooperation and “measured competition,” along with manageable differences.
The development comes after years of heightened tensions between the two countries over tariffs, trade restrictions, semiconductors, military positioning in the Indo-Pacific, and technological competition.
Analysts have viewed the summit as an attempt by both sides to prevent strategic rivalry from escalating into prolonged instability.
3. Iran War Takes Limelight
The Iran war has taken centre stage across global forums, including the Xi-Trump Summit and the BRICS+ Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in New Delhi. Trump was also expected to pressure Beijing into convincing Tehran to move toward a quicker deal and conflict resolution.
As per reports, Trump sought Chinese cooperation in stabilising energy markets and ensuring the Strait of Hormuz remains open.
China holds significant leverage over Iran as it is Tehran’s largest oil buyer and maintains deep economic and military ties with the country.
In a joint understanding, both Xi and Trump reportedly agreed that Iran should be completely prohibited from developing or possessing nuclear weapons, according to statements from White House officials.
The two leaders also stressed the importance of uninterrupted maritime trade flows through the Strait of Hormuz amid rising concerns over global energy security and recessionary risks.
4. Trade War De-Escalation
As per reports, China is likely to increase purchases of American agricultural products, energy, and Boeing aircraft, while Beijing has sought easing of US export restrictions on advanced technology and semiconductors.
The US had earlier restricted exports of cutting-edge chips to China and only permitted Nvidia’s H200 chip.
Xi also promised that China’s doors would “open wider” to foreign companies, while Trump pushed for “fairer” trade access and stronger protections for American businesses operating in China.
Trump was accompanied by leading tech executives including Tesla’s Elon Musk, Apple’s Tim Cook, and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang at the summit, signalling the growing importance of technology and artificial intelligence in shaping future US-China ties.
Despite continued disagreements over Taiwan, trade, and geopolitical influence, the summit reflected an attempt by both Washington and Beijing to stabilise relations at a time of mounting global uncertainty.
With the Iran war disrupting global energy markets, tensions in the Indo-Pacific continuing, and economic growth slowing across major economies, both countries appear keen to avoid a deeper confrontation that could further destabilise the global order.