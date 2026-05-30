MGL Raises Mumbai CNG, PNG Prices; Commuters & Households To Pay More

Gas users across Mumbai Metropolitan Region will pay more as Mahanagar Gas Ltd revises rates from Saturday.
CNG now costs ₹86 per kg across MMR, affecting thousands of public transport vehicles.
The PNG price has also increased, affecting more than 31 lakh households across MMR.
Commuters and households across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will have to spend more on gas after Mahanagar Gas Ltd increased the prices of both Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and piped cooking gas from Saturday.
The latest revision raises the CNG rate by ₹2 per kg, taking the price to ₹86 per kg in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and nearby areas. The increase affects thousands of auto-rickshaws, taxis and buses that depend on the fuel for daily operations.
The revision is not limited to transport users. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has also increased the price of piped natural gas (PNG) by 50 paise per unit, affecting more than 31 lakh households across the region.
What's Behind Mumbai Gas Hike?
The latest increase comes amid higher fuel costs worldwide. Rising crude oil prices and costlier gas imports have pushed up expenses for companies supplying gas in cities.
According to a Times of India report, an MGL official said, "Higher crude oil prices, a weaker rupee and disruptions in global energy supplies have increased the cost of buying gas, leading to the latest revision in CNG and PNG rates."
The official said these factors led to the ₹2 per kg increase in CNG prices and the 50-paise rise in piped natural gas rates across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
The higher rates are expected to affect both households and public transport users who rely on gas as a relatively affordable fuel option.
Auto Fare Hike Ahead
Reports suggest the transport department may forward a fare revision proposal to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority, which takes the final decision on auto-rickshaw and taxi fares.
Taxi unions have also renewed calls for an increase in minimum fares, arguing that repeated fuel price hikes have increased operating costs over the past year.
This is not the first revision in recent weeks. Mahanagar Gas Ltd had already increased CNG prices by ₹2 per kg on May 13. Before that, consumers faced another increase of Re 1 in April, making this the latest in a series of revisions.
Meanwhile, an MGL official said, "Despite the price adjustment, CNG continues to offer significant savings compared to alternative fuels." The official added that at current fuel prices in Mumbai, CNG still offers about 45% savings over petrol and nearly 12% savings compared with diesel.