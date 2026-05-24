Donald Trump Claims US-Iran Peace Deal 'Largely Negotiated'; Iran Pushes Back on Hormuz Terms

What Deal Could Include

People familiar with the emerging framework told CNN that the memorandum would end hostilities, gradually reopen the strait, lift the US blockade of Iranian ports, and unfreeze some Iranian assets held in foreign banks. It would also start a clock of at least 30 days for continued negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme — including the fate of Tehran's stockpile of near-weapons-grade uranium, which the US has insisted must be surrendered. Trump has also reportedly demanded the dismantlement of Iran's three main nuclear sites at Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan, which were struck by US forces last June.