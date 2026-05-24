Donald Trump Claims US-Iran Peace Deal 'Largely Negotiated'; Iran Pushes Back on Hormuz Terms

Trump says US-Iran peace deal could reopen Strait of Hormuz
Iran disputes Trump’s claims over Hormuz control and free passage
Proposed US-Iran agreement includes sanctions relief and nuclear negotiations
President Donald Trump declared on Saturday that a peace agreement between the United States and Iran had been "largely negotiated," raising hopes of an end to months of conflict — though Tehran quickly pushed back on key elements of his characterisation.
Writing on Truth Social, Trump said final details were still being worked through but that the agreement would see the Strait of Hormuz reopened. He added that he had spoken with leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Egypt, Bahrain and Turkey, as well as Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, who had just left Tehran after meeting the Iranian leadership.
Iran's state-affiliated Fars news agency, however, disputed Trump's claims. It reported that the strait would remain under Iranian control under the latest version of the proposal, calling Trump's claims about free passage "not true" and "inconsistent with reality."
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei separately confirmed that 30- and 60-day timeframes had been included in a draft memorandum of understanding but that the text had not yet been finalised. He added that any mechanism governing the Strait of Hormuz would need to be agreed between Iran, Oman and the bordering states — and that Washington "has nothing to do with it."
The ceasefire between the US and Iran has held since 8 April.
What Deal Could Include
People familiar with the emerging framework told CNN that the memorandum would end hostilities, gradually reopen the strait, lift the US blockade of Iranian ports, and unfreeze some Iranian assets held in foreign banks. It would also start a clock of at least 30 days for continued negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme — including the fate of Tehran's stockpile of near-weapons-grade uranium, which the US has insisted must be surrendered. Trump has also reportedly demanded the dismantlement of Iran's three main nuclear sites at Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan, which were struck by US forces last June.
Speaking to Axios before his call with regional leaders, Trump put the odds of a deal at a "solid 50/50," saying the outcome would either be a good agreement or a decision to "blow them to kingdom come." Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking to reporters in New Delhi, hinted that news could follow later that day, though he stopped short of a firm commitment.