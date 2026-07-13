Retail Inflation Climbs to 4.38%: Ginger, Tomatoes and Gold Lead Price Surge

India's retail inflation increased to 4.38% in June from 3.93% in May, while food inflation climbed to 5.32%, pushing headline CPI above the RBI's 4% target.
Ginger inflation surged to 50.41%, tomato prices rose 31.92%, while silver jewellery and gold also recorded steep price increases.
Rural inflation stood at 4.74%, higher than 3.92% in urban areas.
India's retail inflation climbed to 4.38 per cent in June, driven primarily by a surge in food prices. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading rose steadily from 3.93 per cent in May, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday.
Food inflation, measured by the Consumer Food Price Index, rose to 5.32 per cent in June from 4.78 per cent in the previous month.
The latest headline inflation figure has breached the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4 per cent. The rate had temporarily slipped below this threshold in May.
"The increase in retail inflation during June 2026 is primarily attributable to higher food prices. While headline inflation remains within the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band, sustained pressures in food inflation warrant continued policy attention," Rajeev Juneja, President, PHDCCI, said.
Rural Versus Urban
Price pressures affected rural regions more severely than urban centres. Rural retail inflation reached 4.74 per cent in June, outpacing the 3.92 per cent recorded in urban pockets.
Food inflation followed a similar pattern. Rural food prices increased by 5.45 per cent, compared with a 5.09 per cent rise in urban areas. Overall housing inflation stood at 2.10 per cent. Within this segment, rural housing inflation registered 2.66 per cent, while urban housing inflation was 1.90 per cent.
"The divergence between rural and urban inflation highlights the need for continued efforts to improve supply-side efficiencies and agricultural productivity. Going forward, a favourable monsoon, and efficient distribution systems will be critical in moderating food inflationary pressures while supporting consumption and investment," Dr. Ranjeet Mehta, secretary general & chief executive officer, PHDCCI, said.
Key Price Drivers
The food and beverages category reported an inflation rate of 5.05 per cent. Restaurants and accommodation services recorded inflation of 6.91 per cent. Costs for personal care, social protection and miscellaneous goods remained highly elevated at 16.72 per cent.
Ginger saw the steepest price hike among food items. Inflation for the root surged to 50.41 per cent in June from 32.50 per cent in May. Tomato inflation hit 31.92 per cent year-on-year, while raisins and monacca recorded 20.52 per cent.
Silver jewellery recorded the highest overall inflation at 133.21 per cent, despite cooling from 155.25 per cent in May. Gold, diamond and platinum jewellery registered an inflation rate of 36.82 per cent.
Conversely, several commodities offered relief with year-on-year price drops. Potato prices plunged 20.34 per cent. Other notable decliners included peas at -9.67 per cent, motor cars and jeeps at -6.89 per cent, cumin at -3.75 per cent and motorcycles and scooters at -3.49 per cent.
State Inflation Trends
Regional disparities remained prominent across jurisdictions with populations exceeding 5 million (as per the 2011 Census). Telangana registered the highest retail inflation among these states at 6.36 per cent in June.
Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry trailed closely, each recording an inflation rate of 5.39 per cent. Tamil Nadu reported 5.24 per cent and Odisha completed the top five with 5.15 per cent.
Tripura experienced the lowest retail inflation at 1.65 per cent. It was followed by Mizoram at 1.63 per cent, Meghalaya at 2.64 per cent, Nagaland at 2.83 per cent and Delhi at 2.96 per cent.