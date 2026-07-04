  1. home
  2. Economy and policy
  3. Indias ftas with canada brazil mexico likely by end of 2026 piyush goyal

India's FTAs With Canada, Brazil, Mexico Likely By End Of 2026: Piyush Goyal

Goyal encouraged toy makers to send business delegations to the 38 countries covered under already signed FTAs to explore new commercial opportunities

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Ritesh
Published At:
Published At:
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India’s FTA talks with Canada, Brazil, Mexico and the GCC should see major progress by year-end

  • Addressing toy manufacturers, he set a 5% global toy market share goal, and called for a tenfold export rise

  • He promised modern testing facilities and policy support to enhance competitiveness and curb unfair imports

India expects negotiations on free trade agreements (FTAs) with Canada, Brazil, Mexico and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to make significant progress by the end of the year, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

India has already concluded nine FTAs, providing Indian manufacturers access to several developed and high-income markets, Goyal said while addressing the 17th Toy Biz International B2B Exhibition in New Delhi.

The Problem Of Rupee

1 June 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

He also urged the toy manufacturers to target a 5% share of the global toy market over the next six years, as per news agency PTI.

Related Content
Related Content

He encouraged toy makers to send business delegations to the 38 countries covered under these agreements to explore new commercial opportunities.

"The 5% target is not difficult, we can achieve that. We have to work together for that," Goyal said.

null - AI Generated Image
India UK FTA From July 15, Here's What Will Become Cheaper & Which Sectors Gain The Most

BY Outlook Business Desk

Focus on Quality, Exports and Manufacturing

The global toy industry is estimated to be worth around $120 billion, while India's share remains only about 0.3%. India's domestic toy market is valued at nearly ₹18,000 crore, with imported toys accounting for approximately ₹2,500-3,000 crore, as per PTI.

The minister also called on the industry to increase exports tenfold from the current level of around $340 million recorded in 2024. He said maintaining high manufacturing standards, adopting advanced production techniques and embracing sustainable manufacturing practices would strengthen India's competitiveness in international markets.

Goyal assured manufacturers that the government would establish modern testing facilities across toy manufacturing clusters through the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the National Test House and other government and semi-government laboratories.

He further stressed the need to build domestic capabilities in manufacturing motors, electronics, dies and moulds used in toy production, saying greater self-reliance and economies of scale would help reduce costs.

FTA Talks - null
Do Not See India-Peru FTA Happening Anytime Soon: Goyal

BY PTI

On Quality Control Orders (QCOs), Goyal reiterated the government's commitment to protecting domestic manufacturers from unfair imports and dumping. He advised companies facing such issues to approach the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), DPIIT and other relevant authorities for support, as per PTI.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×