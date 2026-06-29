The Hormuz Crisis and India's 100-Day Test

The real success of the Union Government’s handling of the crisis, however, is its decision not to pass on the spike in crude oil prices to the ordinary consumer. Cuts in excise duties (approximately ₹1.7 lakh crore of revenue forgone), revision in export levies and with the State-owned oil companies shouldering the burden of price under-recoveries, the citizen was largely shielded from any price shocks. While retail prices of petrol in the neighbouring countries went up substantially, the same could be contained in single digit in India. In Diesel, while an oil-producing country like UAE saw a retail price rise of 85%, in India the retail price rise was only 8% during this period. This price management not only protected the ordinary consumer but also seems essential from the medium-term inflation management that is likely to affect many major economies.