India-UK CETA to Take Effect From July 15; Here's What the Landmark Trade Deal Changes

The UK will eliminate duties on several Indian products, including textiles, leather, engineering goods, marine products, processed food, chemicals and pharmaceuticals.
The agreement opens 137 services sub-sectors to Indian firms, eases mobility for professionals.
The Double Contribution Convention exempts eligible Indian professionals and their employers from dual social security contributions for up to five years, benefiting more than 75,000 workers and over 900 companies.
The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the accompanying Double Contribution Convention (DCC) will come into force on July 15, 2026, ushering in a new phase of economic cooperation between the two countries.
Considered one of India's most significant bilateral trade agreements in recent years, the pact is expected to lower trade barriers, improve market access for Indian goods and services, and make temporary overseas assignments more attractive for Indian professionals by easing social security obligations.
Negotiations for the agreement began in 2021 under the India-UK Enhanced Trade Partnership and the Roadmap 2030 initiative.
Following 14 rounds of talks, both sides concluded negotiations in May 2025. The trade pact was signed in London in July 2025, while the social security agreement was finalised in February 2026.
Tariff Relief Across Key Export Sectors
A major feature of CETA is the elimination of import duties on several products that form the backbone of India's exports. The UK will remove tariffs on processed food products, marine exports, engineering goods and auto components, leather and footwear, textiles and garments, as well as chemicals and pharmaceutical products.
These duty reductions are expected to improve the price competitiveness of Indian products in the UK market.
At the same time, India has shielded several sensitive agricultural categories from tariff concessions. Dairy products, cereals, millets, edible oils, oilseeds, apples and several vegetables remain outside the agreement.
Untapped Potential in the UK Market
In 2025, UK imported goods worth nearly $929 billion, of which only $15.2 billion originated from India, representing around 1.6% of total imports. Likewise, the UK accounted for only 3.4% of India's merchandise exports, highlighting significant scope for expansion.
Several sectors where India already enjoys strong manufacturing capabilities—including textiles, leather, processed food, spices, seafood, automobiles, engineering products, electronics and machinery—closely align with UK's import demand, a Business Standard report said.
Industries Poised to Gain
The agreement is expected to create fresh opportunities across multiple industries where India's current market share in the UK remains relatively modest.
In garments and textiles, India supplied only about 6% of the UK's apparel imports despite being one of the world's leading exporters. Processed food exports also have considerable room to grow, with India's share of UK's imports remaining just above 1%.
The automobile and auto component sector could benefit from lower duties as Indian manufacturers seek a larger presence in the UK market, although compliance with quality standards and rules of origin will continue to be critical.
Chemicals, pharmaceuticals and engineering goods are also expected to become more competitive following tariff elimination, potentially helping Indian exporters increase their share in these high-value segments.
Greater Market Access for Services
Beyond merchandise trade, CETA provides one of the UK's broadest commitments on services in any trade agreement.
The UK has opened access across 137 services sub-sectors, creating new opportunities for Indian firms in information technology, IT-enabled services, financial services, engineering, healthcare, education, consulting, telecommunications and other professional services.
The agreement also simplifies mobility provisions for business visitors, intra-company transferees, contractual service suppliers, independent professionals and investors.
In a first for India, the pact establishes annual quotas for 1,800 Indian chefs, yoga instructors and classical musicians, creating dedicated pathways for these professionals to work in the UK.
Social Security Relief Through DCC
Coming into force alongside CETA, the Double Contribution Convention addresses a long-standing concern for Indian professionals working overseas.
The agreement exempts employees on temporary assignments in the UK—and their employers—from making social security contributions in both countries simultaneously. It also extends the exemption period from three years to five years.
The government estimates that more than 75,000 Indian professionals and over 900 Indian companies will benefit from lower employment costs and improved ease of overseas deployment.
Steel Trade and Broader Economic Impact
India and the UK have also reached an understanding on UK's steel safeguard measures. According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, about 85% of India's steel exports will remain outside the scope of the UK's new restrictions.
Products covered by the measures will continue to receive access through tariff-rate quotas and other agreed mechanisms.
Overall, the government expects the agreement to deliver benefits across the economy.
Farmers, food processors and seafood exporters are likely to gain from improved access to the UK market, while labour-intensive industries such as textiles, leather and footwear could see stronger export demand and employment generation.