Commenting on the performance, FADA President C S Vigneshwar said, "June 2026 has been a landmark month for Indian auto retail, the best June ever recorded, with two-wheelers, three-wheelers, commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and overall registrations each posting their highest-ever June figures." On the near-term outlook for the ongoing month, FADA said, dealer sentiment stays constructive, with 51.24 % of dealers expecting growth, 41.79 % anticipating a flat market and only 6.97 % foreseeing a decline.