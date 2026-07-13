Delhi HC Grants Zee Interim Relief; Orders Meta to Remove Pirated Content from Facebook

The Delhi High Court has directed Meta to remove Facebook posts allegedly carrying pirated content belonging to Zee Entertainment.
The court granted interim relief to Zee but declined to block the Facebook pages accused of uploading the content.
It also asked Meta and the other defendants to respond to the broadcaster's allegations.
The Delhi High Court has directed Meta Platforms to remove Facebook posts that allegedly contain pirated content belonging to Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), according to a Mint report.
The order came after Zee approached the court, alleging that several Facebook pages were uploading its television shows and video clips without permission. The broadcaster said the content continued to reappear on the platform despite repeated takedown requests.
Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani issued summons to Meta and ordered the company to remove the specific Facebook URLs identified by Zee while hearing the matter.
Court Declines to Block Accounts
The court directed Meta to remove the specific posts identified by Zee but did not order the blocking or suspension of the Facebook pages at this stage.
During the hearing, the court observed that the matter was still at an ex parte stage and said the immediate priority was to remove the allegedly infringing content before considering any further action.
The court also asked Zee to provide a soft copy of all Facebook links containing the disputed content so that Meta could act on them without delay. The remaining defendants have been asked to respond to the allegations.
Zee Flags Repeat Copyright Violations
Zee argued that while Meta had removed some videos after receiving takedown notices, the relief was temporary as similar content kept reappearing on Facebook through different pages.
The broadcaster also presented screenshots of multiple Facebook pages in court, claiming that its copyrighted programmes were being uploaded and monetised without authorisation. Zee further alleged that the pirated content continued to generate user traffic and engagement on Meta's platform.
The report added that the court also questioned how the allegedly infringing pages were obtaining Zee's content. Zee told the court it had been trying to resolve the issue with Meta for nearly two years, including through pre-litigation mediation in 2024, but the efforts did not result in a lasting solution.
The case adds to Zee's ongoing legal efforts to protect its intellectual property. Earlier this year, the broadcaster also initiated legal action against JioStar in a separate copyright dispute over the alleged unauthorised use of content from its music catalogue.