India's Unemployment Rate Hits Near One-Year High of 5.5% in May

India's unemployment rate climbed to 5.5% in May 2026, its highest level in nearly a year, up from 5.2% in April, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
The Labour Force Participation Rate for persons aged 15 years and above stood at 54.4% in May, down from 55.0% in April. Rural areas recorded a participation rate of 56.6%, while urban areas stood at 49.8%.
On a year-on-year basis, the overall participation rate declined by 0.4 percentage points compared to May 2025. Rural participation fell by 0.3 percentage points, while urban participation declined by 0.6 percentage points over the same period.
Female Participation Sees Marginal Dip
The female Labour Force Participation Rate for persons aged 15 years and above stood at 32.8% in May. Rural female participation was recorded at 36.7%, while urban female participation remained nearly unchanged at 24.8% compared to the previous month.
Compared to May 2025, the overall female participation rate declined marginally from 33.2% to 32.8%. Rural female participation remained broadly unchanged over the year, while urban female participation declined by 0.5 percentage points.
The Worker Population Ratio for persons aged 15 years and above was estimated at 51.4% in May, compared to 52.2% in April and 51.7% in May 2025. Both rural and urban sectors recorded a marginal decline of 0.3 percentage points compared to a year earlier.
In rural areas, the ratio stood at 53.8% in May, down from 54.9% in April. In urban areas, it was estimated at 46.6%, slightly lower than 46.8% in April.
The rural unemployment rate increased to 5.1% in May from 4.6% in April, while the urban unemployment rate eased to 6.4% from 6.6% over the same period.
Compared to May 2025, the urban unemployment rate declined from 6.9% to 6.4%, a reduction of 0.5 percentage points. The rural unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.1% over the year, while the overall unemployment rate also stayed stable on an annual basis.
The Ministry noted that the moderation in labour force participation and worker population ratio, along with a rise in the overall unemployment rate, points to a softening of labour market conditions during the month.