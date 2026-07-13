Extreme Weather is Reshaping How India’s MSMEs Operate, Compete and Grow, Finds Survey

A WRI India survey of 310 MSMEs across Chennai, Coimbatore and Surat found floods and extreme heat are disrupting production, labour productivity, logistics, market access and increasing operating costs.
Only 13% of MSMEs have a business continuity plan, while just 21% reported access to emergency funds.
More than half of surveyed MSMEs were unaware of government support schemes, while limited climate-focused insurance, affordable finance and technical guidance continue to hamper adaptation efforts.
A recent vulnerability assessment survey on resilience of India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to climate risks amplifies how extreme climate events are translating into operational risks.
The field research among 310 manufacturing units from three key industrial clusters in Chennai, Coimbatore and Surat – with focus on textile and auto-component sectors - highlights that MSME responses largely remain reactive, with focus on short-term coping measures, rather than long-term resilience building.
Some key findings from the Survey report (Resilience of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to Climate Risk) conducted and prepared by WRI India indicates:
On awareness of MSMEs to impact of climate change
While 81 percent of the MSMEs reported moderate awareness of climate change, 74 percent demonstrated only moderate understanding of business-specific climate risks and response options
On impact of heat stress
Over three-fourth (Seventy-eight percent) of the MSMEs reported reduced worker productivity due to heat stress, with over half of them reporting increased absenteeism linked to high temperatures, and workplace heat exposure
On impact of floods on operations
Nearly four-fifths of the MSMEs surveyed reported disruptions to transport and logistics systems, along with delays in product delivery and market access
On business continuity plans
Only 13 percent of MSMEs reported having a business continuity plan
In an interaction with Outlook Business, project lead of the report, Bhawna Ahuja, program manager, Climate Resilience Practice at WRI India, points out that building climate resilience among MSMEs requires action at both the enterprise and the ecosystem levels.
Edited excerpts:
How vulnerable are Indian MSMEs to climate risks and extreme weather events? Are there any findings from the on-ground survey that surprised you as researcher?
Indian MSMEs are highly vulnerable to climate risks because they face a double challenge: high exposure and limited capacity to adapt.
Our research across textile and automotive manufacturing clusters in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu shows that flooding and extreme heat are no longer isolated events, but recurring business disruptions affecting production, workers, supply chains and market access.
Micro and small enterprises are particularly exposed due to limited financial buffers, inadequate insurance coverage, and low preparedness.
Among the 310 MSMEs surveyed, only 13 per cent had a business continuity plan, and just one in five had access to emergency funds. A key finding was that climate impacts often extend beyond physical damage.
Businesses whose factories were untouched still had to shut because roads were inaccessible, supplies were delayed, and workers could not reach workplaces.
We also found an "actionability gap": while MSMEs recognise changing weather patterns, few treat them as strategic business risks requiring long-term planning and investment.
Could the Survey quantify the extent of impact on operations?
Extreme weather is already reshaping how MSMEs operate, compete and grow. Our findings show that floods and extreme heat are disrupting production, labour productivity, supply chains and market access, while increasing operational costs.
More than 90 per cent of MSMEs in flood-affected areas reported operational disruptions, nearly three-fourths faced temporary closures, and almost two-thirds experienced revenue losses and rising recovery costs.
The impacts vary across regions. In Chennai, MSMEs in Ambattur and Perungudi faced major disruptions during the 2015 floods and Cyclone Michaung in 2023, leading to production stoppages and supply-chain delays.
In Surat, repeated flooding and waterlogging disrupted manufacturing and logistics across key textile clusters.
Heat stress is emerging as an equally serious risk. Across surveyed MSMEs, 78 per cent reported lower worker productivity and over half reported higher absenteeism during extreme heat, alongside rising energy costs and lower efficiency, limiting future growth.
How are these businesses responding to growing exposure to climate risks?
The responses are mostly through short-term coping strategies, rather than long-term planning. For many businesses, the priority is getting through the next disruption, rather than investing in future resilience.
In flood-prone areas, businesses move inventory to safer locations, avoid storing valuable assets in vulnerable areas, and rely on backup arrangements.
Longer-term investments, such as retrofitting facilities or elevating critical assets, remain rare with only 19 per cent of surveyed MSMEs adopting such measures.
The response to heat is similar. Most enterprises rely on low-cost measures such as drinking water and basic ventilation, while structural interventions such as cool roofs, insulation, eat protocols, shaded rest areas or workload modifications remain limited.
A recurring theme was that many MSMEs continue to normalise climate impacts and absorb the losses that come with them.
Overall, Indian MSMEs remain in a coping phase, underlining the need for better access to finance, climate information, and technical support.
Has the insurance and banking ecosystem started factoring in such risks?
Our research suggests that the financial sector is only beginning to engage with the climate risks facing MSMEs.
For smaller businesses, climate considerations are still not part of routine lending or insurance decisions, leaving many to rely on self-financing to cope with disruptions.
Only 21 per cent of MSMEs reported having access to emergency funds for climate-related shocks.
Insurance coverage showed a similar pattern. Most insured businesses were covered for traditional risks, such as fire, assets or health, while climate-related coverage remained limited, particularly among micro enterprises.
There are signs that the financial sector is paying greater attention to climate risks, driven in part by regulatory and ESG expectations.
Limited climate data, affordability concerns, and a lack of tailored solutions, makes it challenging to translate these into products. Closing this gap will be critical to building resilience before disasters strike.
Are current policies geared for mitigating impact of such climate risks?
India already has several schemes that could support MSME resilience, from energy efficiency and technology upgrades to credit access and worker welfare.
The challenge is that many smaller enterprises are still unable to benefit from them.
Our survey revealed a clear gap between policy availability and policy access. More than half of MSMEs were unaware of relevant government schemes, while another 30 per cent knew about them, but struggled with complex procedures.
The study shows that resilience cannot rest on MSMEs alone. Businesses need coordinated support through policy, finance, infrastructure and institutions.
MSMEs highlighted the need for climate-risk information, early warning systems and technical guidance, alongside affordable credit, emergency liquidity, and climate-responsive insurance. Ultimately, resilience must be integrated into industrial and economic policy, rather than treated as a standalone climate issue.
So, what are your key recommendations to policy makers and manufacturers?
The report's central recommendation is simple: building climate resilience among MSMEs requires action at both the enterprise and the ecosystem levels.
For policymakers, that means integrating resilience into mainstream MSME and industrial programmes, improving access to climate information and early warning systems, and making finance and insurance products more accessible for smaller businesses.
For manufacturers, the first step is to recognise climate risk as business risk by assessing vulnerabilities and preparing for disruptions. Protecting workers
through stronger safety measures and climate-adaptive practices will be equally important. Building resilient supply chains will ultimately require greater collaboration across industry and government.