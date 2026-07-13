Extreme Weather is Reshaping How India’s MSMEs Operate, Compete and Grow, Finds Survey

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Indian MSMEs are highly vulnerable to climate risks because they face a double challenge: high exposure and limited capacity to adapt.

Our research across textile and automotive manufacturing clusters in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu shows that flooding and extreme heat are no longer isolated events, but recurring business disruptions affecting production, workers, supply chains and market access.

Micro and small enterprises are particularly exposed due to limited financial buffers, inadequate insurance coverage, and low preparedness.

Among the 310 MSMEs surveyed, only 13 per cent had a business continuity plan, and just one in five had access to emergency funds. A key finding was that climate impacts often extend beyond physical damage.

Businesses whose factories were untouched still had to shut because roads were inaccessible, supplies were delayed, and workers could not reach workplaces.

We also found an "actionability gap": while MSMEs recognise changing weather patterns, few treat them as strategic business risks requiring long-term planning and investment.