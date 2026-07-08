oIndia's outstanding gold loan portfolio has surged from ₹6.3 lakh crore in March 2023 to ₹19.4 lakh crore by March 2026, fuelled by soaring gold prices and strong demand for secured credit.
Why lenders love it: Banks and NBFCs are increasingly promoting gold loans due to their low credit risk, quick disbursal, strong asset quality and rising repeat borrowing.
Risks remain: While the outlook is positive, a sharp correction in gold prices could reduce collateral values, trigger margin calls and increase defaults, making risk management crucial.
India's gold loan market is witnessing unprecedented growth, signalling a fundamental shift in how households view one of their most prized assets. Once considered a financing option of last resort, gold loans have evolved into a mainstream credit product used by individuals, entrepreneurs and small businesses to meet short-term funding needs.
The numbers reflect this transformation. India's outstanding gold loan portfolio has nearly tripled—from ₹6.3 lakh crore in March 2023 to ₹19.4 lakh crore by March 2026—driven by soaring gold prices, tighter lending norms and changing consumer behaviour.
Why Are Gold Loans Growing So Rapidly?
One of the biggest drivers has been the sharp rise in gold prices. Between March 2024 and March 2026, the gold price index surged by 144%, significantly increasing the value of jewellery pledged as collateral.
As a result, borrowers have been able to secure much larger loans against the same quantity of gold. The average gold loan ticket size rose to ₹1.96 lakh in FY26, compared with ₹98,000 in FY23, highlighting the impact of higher collateral values.
Another key catalyst has been the Reserve Bank of India's tighter stance on unsecured retail lending.
After the RBI increased risk weights on unsecured personal loans and credit cards, banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) shifted their focus towards secured lending products. Gold loans, backed by physical collateral, emerged as one of the safest and fastest-growing alternatives.
Gold loans are no longer viewed as emergency financing. According to Experian India, nearly 75% of gold loan customers in the fourth quarter of FY26 were repeat borrowers, using the product as a revolving source of credit for working capital, education expenses and temporary cash flow requirements.
Has India's Relationship With Gold Changed?
For generations, pledging family jewellery carried a social stigma and was often associated with financial distress.
That perception is changing. Instead of treating gold solely as a family heirloom or investment, many households now see it as a liquid financial asset that can be monetised whenever short-term liquidity is required.
Rather than selling jewellery, borrowers increasingly prefer using it to raise funds while retaining ownership.
Borrowing patterns have also evolved. Consumers are increasingly opting for shorter-tenure loans and repaying them quickly before borrowing again when required. Gold loans are gradually becoming a recurring liquidity management tool instead of long-term debt.
Why Are Banks and NBFCs Promoting Gold Loans?
For lenders, gold loans offer an attractive combination of low risk, quick disbursement and healthy profitability.
Unlike unsecured loans, gold loans are backed by physical collateral. In case of default, lenders can auction the pledged gold to recover dues, significantly reducing credit risk.
Despite rapid growth in lending, repayment performance has remained robust. Industry data shows that loans overdue by more than 90 days declined to 0.2% in March 2026, down from 0.4% in March 2023, indicating improving portfolio quality.
Specialised NBFCs such as Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance have streamlined the lending process.
Unlike conventional bank loans that often require extensive documentation and credit checks, gold loans can be sanctioned within minutes after jewellery valuation and KYC verification. Many lenders also offer flexible repayment options, including bullet repayments where borrowers repay principal and interest at the end of the loan tenure.
What Risks Does the Sector Face?
The biggest concern is a correction in global gold prices. The RBI has warned that a significant decline would reduce the value of pledged collateral, potentially forcing lenders to seek additional collateral or initiate margin calls. If borrowers are unable to meet these requirements, defaults and gold auctions could rise.
To cushion against price volatility, lenders generally maintain loan-to-value (LTV) ratios below 60%, well under the regulatory ceiling. This provides a buffer if gold prices decline.
Higher import duties on gold and a broader economic slowdown could also pose challenges. If borrowers face financial stress during a period of falling gold prices, more pledged jewellery could enter the market through lender auctions, increasing the supply of recycled gold.
Is This a Temporary Trend?
Most indicators suggest the gold loan boom reflects a structural shift rather than a short-term phenomenon. Although fluctuations in gold prices could affect the pace of growth, the behavioural change among borrowers appears durable.
Gold loans have become an accepted financial product rather than an emergency borrowing option. As consumer attitudes evolve and lenders continue to expand their offerings, gold loans are increasingly becoming a core pillar of India's retail credit ecosystem.