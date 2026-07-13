Tripura Secures ₹1.21 Lakh Cr Investment Intent Through 342 MoUs

Tripura signed 342 MoUs worth ₹1.21 lakh crore at its biggest-ever investment conclave.
Over 2,000 investors from nearly 1,200 organisations and 11 countries participated in the summit.
The state showcased opportunities in manufacturing, AI, IT, tourism, energy and agro-based industries, backed by major regulatory reforms.
Tripura has secured investment intent worth ₹1,21,303 crore through 342 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed following the successful conclusion of the two-day Destination Tripura – Business Conclave 2026, which was the state's largest investment outreach initiative to date.
The conclave brought together over 2,000 investors from nearly 1,200 organisations across India, along with participants from 11 countries, including delegates from Dubai and Canada.
Diplomats and High Commissioners from 10 countries, representatives from the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), and officials from more than 45 Central and State Government departments also participated in the conclave.
Chief Minister Manik Saha, inaugurated the event on July 12 along with members of the Council of Ministers, diplomats and business leaders. Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal also joined the event virtually.
Reforms Drive Investor Confidence
Saha said Tripura's Gross State Domestic Product has doubled in six years due to progressive reforms, infrastructure development and transparent governance.
"We are committed to ensuring that every investor finds Tripura a reliable and rewarding destination," he said.
The Chief Minister also said the state has undertaken reforms in land administration, industrial approvals and regulatory compliance, including the SWAAGAT Single Window Portal, GIS-enabled Digital Land Bank, simplified land-use conversion, risk-based inspections and single-agency clearances.
He also noted that Tripura has secured the first rank among all states and Union Territories in Deregulation and Compliance Reduction under the Government of India's reform programme.
The state received investment proposals worth over ₹30,000 crore during the previous year, with projects exceeding ₹8,000 crore already under implementation.
Sectoral Focus and Connectivity
The Chief Minister also highlighted opportunities in rubber, bamboo, agarwood, agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, livestock, tea and food processing.
Tripura's natural gas reserves and the upcoming North East Gas Grid are expected to catalyse investments in petrochemicals, fertilisers, ceramics and energy-intensive industries.
Describing Tripura as India's gateway to Southeast Asia, Saha cited the Agartala-Akhaura international rail link, Maitri Setu connecting Sabroom with Chittagong Port, inland waterways through Bangladesh, and the expansion of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport.
The government is promoting investments in hotels, eco-tourism, wellness centres, destination weddings, universities, medical colleges, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.
Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saha said the development of highways, internet connectivity, railways and airways under the HIRA model has created unprecedented opportunities.
Additionally, the Digital Tripura Mission, Tripura IT & Data Ecosystem Zone, Innovation & Incubation Park, and the new IT Park would position the state for investments in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, electronics manufacturing, semiconductor design, data centres and global capability centres.
Saha said it "would position the state as an emerging destination for investments in artificial intelligence."
Central Government Backing
Union Minister Scindia said Tripura's commitment to deregulation, improved governance and infrastructure development makes it an attractive destination for industry, inviting investors to become partners in Tripura's growth story.
Meanwhile, Commerce Minister Goyal observed that Tripura's top rank in Business Reforms reflected the state's unwavering commitment to creating an enabling business environment, urging industry leaders to leverage emerging investment opportunities and contribute to the state's industrial transformation.
Reform Model Goes National
During the technical sessions, Keshav Kumar Pathak, Special Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat, commended Tripura for completing both phases of the Deregulation Initiative in record time, stating that the state's reform-driven governance had set a benchmark for regulatory simplification across the country.
Meanwhile, Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser, described Tripura as a national model for regulatory reforms, noting that the successful implementation of all 51 priority reforms had significantly strengthened investor confidence.
He said Tripura's single-window clearance portal was emerging as a national best-practice model for technology transfer and that the state's reform framework was already being shared with other states.
Implementation Agenda
Kiran Gitte (IAS), Secretary for Industries & Commerce (including Information Technology) and Health & Family Welfare, said the response reflected the growing confidence of domestic and international investors in the state's economic potential.
"Our focus now is to facilitate the timely implementation of these projects so that they translate into industries, employment opportunities and inclusive economic growth," he said.
He added that the active participation of the Council of Ministers during the inaugural session and the Business-to-Government interactions reflected the government's whole-of-government approach to facilitating investments across every sector.
The conclave signifies an important milestone in the state's progression towards Viksit Tripura while also contributing to the national vision of Viksit Bharat.
With investment intentions surpassing ₹1.21 lakh crore, participation from domestic and international investors, and 342 strategic MoUs, Destination Tripura – Business Conclave 2026 has firmly positioned Tripura as one of India's most promising emerging investment destinations.