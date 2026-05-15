Rapido Raises $240Mn at $3Bn Valuation in Push Beyond India's Big Cities

Rapido raises $240mn at $3bn valuation led by Prosus
Funding to accelerate expansion across Tier-2 and Tier-3 Indian cities
Rapido now operates in 400 cities with over 9 million driver partners
Rapido has closed a $240mn primary funding round led by Prosus, valuing the bike taxi and ride-hailing platform at $3bn on a post-money basis — capital it intends to deploy aggressively into the smaller cities and towns where it sees its next phase of growth.
The fresh primary raise is part of a larger $730mn transaction that combines primary and secondary financing, with WestBridge Capital and Accel among the existing investors participating alongside Prosus. Founded in 2015, Rapido now operates across more than 400 Indian cities, offering bike taxis, auto-rickshaws, cabs, parcel delivery and food delivery services, and counts more than 9 million drivers and delivery partners on its platform.
The funding is squarely aimed at markets beyond India's metropolitan centres. While Rapido has built a meaningful presence in Tier-1 cities, the company believes the structural opportunity lies in Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets where demand for affordable, reliable transport is growing rapidly but supply remains fragmented and underserved.
Co-founder Aravind Sanka framed the investment in terms of the two problems Rapido is trying to solve simultaneously. "The true measure of mobility is not only the rides completed but also livelihoods created," he was quoted by Business Standard. "We are going deeper into markets where demand exists but supply remains fragmented, building the density that gives captains reliable, predictable earnings."
Capital will be directed at expanding the driver network, improving platform technology, strengthening first and last-mile connectivity, and building out Rapido's multi-modal footprint with greater pace. The company also plans targeted initiatives to bring more women onto the platform, both as captains and as riders.
Prosus's head of India ecosystem Ashutosh Sharma described mobility as an increasingly foundational layer of India's digital economy. "Rapido has established a strong position by building a supply-led mobility platform with a clear focus on affordability and execution," he said, adding that the investment reflected conviction in the company's ability to scale whilst addressing genuine gaps in access and livelihoods.
The Competitive Context
Uber and Ola remain formidable presences in the major cities, and a wave of new entrants is pushing into hyperlocal and last-mile transport. Rapido's bet is that the combination of low fares, flexible earning structures for drivers and a willingness to operate in markets its rivals have not fully penetrated gives it a durable competitive position — particularly as India's economic growth continues to broaden beyond its largest urban centres.