Airtel to Set Up 56 Edge Data Centres Within 2 Years; Tariff Structure in India Needs to Change: Vittal

"We are not satisfied with that kind of presence, so we really need to step up our game in data centres, and our ambition is to get to a gigawatt as we mentioned in a few years' time. That game will not end there. We will continue to build out. You know the data centre market has 50 to 60 per cent of its demand coming out of Mumbai. So, land will need to be acquired, and data centres will need to be built," he said.