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Global Health Q4 PAT up 39.7% at ₹141.7 Crore

Global Health reported strong quarterly earnings growth driven by higher patient volumes and improved healthcare services demand

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Global Health Q4 PAT up 39.7% at ₹141.7 Crore
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Global Health Ltd, which runs a healthcare chain under the Medanta brand, on Thursday reported a 39.7 per cent increase in profit after tax at Rs 141.7 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 101.4 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Global Health Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 1,159 crore as against Rs 931.3 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

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The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of 25 per cent on the face value of Rs 2 per share, that is, 50 paise per share, the company said.

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For FY26, PAT was at Rs 554.1 crore as against Rs 481.3 crore in FY25, up 15.1 per cent, the company said.

Revenue from operations in FY26 stood at Rs 4,410.3 crore as compared to Rs 3,692.3 crore in FY25, it added.

"FY2026 marked another year of strong execution for Medanta, with robust operational and financial performance across the network. Growth was driven by higher patient volumes, improved realisations, and consistent delivery across our hospitals," Global Health Ltd Group CEO and Director, Pankaj Sahni said.

On the way forward, he said, "We expect to add about 500 beds across existing hospitals over the next 12 months and about 2,700 beds through five greenfield projects over the next 3-4 years." 

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