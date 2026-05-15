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Oracle Layoffs Spill Into Campuses: Offers Pulled from IITs and NITs

Oracle has withdrawn job offers made to students across premier engineering institutes, including several IITs and NITs, as hiring slowdowns and restructuring ripple through the global tech sector

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Anjali Pal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Oracle Corp
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Oracle has reportedly revoked dozens of job offers from IITs, NITs and other top engineering colleges

  • Over 50 offers may have been impacted amid slowing tech hiring and restructuring

  • Placement cells are now working to help affected students find alternative opportunities

A wave of concern has swept across premier engineering institutes after global tech major Oracle reportedly revoked job offers made to students, according to The Economic Times.

The impacted institutes include leading IITs and NITs such as IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Madras, IIT-Guwahati, IIT-Hyderabad, IIT-Roorkee, IIT-BHU, NIT-Warangal and MNNIT-Allahabad, among others.

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1 May 2026

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The development comes after recent mass layoffs at the company, at a time when the placement season is ending and tech hiring remains weak.

Dozens of Offers Impacted

According to placement officials and campus sources cited by ET, Oracle had made 25–35 offers across campuses for full-time roles and internships. However, between two and five offers per institute have reportedly been withdrawn, with the total number of cancellations estimated at over 50.

The company primarily hires for application developer and server technology roles and is considered a key recruiter at several IITs.

Students Hit Hard

One of the affected students, Aditya Kumar Barawal, took to LinkedIn, attributing the revocations to “internal restructuring and headcount-related challenges.”

Placement cells across institutes have stepped in to support affected students, with efforts underway to connect them with alternative job opportunities during the final phase of recruitment according to ET.

At IIT-Guwahati, officials said four out of more than 10 offers were revoked, while IIT-Kanpur reported three full-time and one internship cancellation. Similar cases were reported across IIT-Delhi, IIT-Hyderabad, IIT-Roorkee, IIT-BHU and NIT-Warangal, according to report.

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Colleges Step In

Placement authorities said the matter is being taken up through coordination bodies such as the All IITs Placement Committee (AIPC). In some past cases, companies that failed to honour offers have faced warnings or blacklisting, though students remain uncertain about possible action in this case, according to ET.

At IIT-Kharagpur, apart from Oracle, companies such as EMA.ai, SuperAGI and Interview Kickstart have also withdrawn offers, further adding to placement pressures.

Global Tech Slowdown Adds Pressure

The incident comes amid a broader slowdown in global tech hiring, with over 100,000 layoffs reported across 137 companies in early 2026, according to layoffs tracking data cited by ET.

Major firms including Cisco, LinkedIn and Amazon have also announced workforce reductions, citing restructuring driven by automation and AI-led efficiency shifts.

For students, especially in the final phase of placements, the sudden reversals have added fresh uncertainty in an already challenging job market.

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