Walmart CEO John Furner Kicks Off India Visit with Flipkart Townhall, PM Modi Meet Likely

Walmart CEO John Furner addressed a Flipkart townhall in Bengaluru during his India visit
He is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi
India remains a key market for Walmart through Flipkart and sourcing expansion plans
Walmart Inc. president and chief executive officer John Furner is currently on his first visit to India since taking charge as the retail giant’s CEO earlier this year. According to Business Standard, Furner addressed a townhall meeting of Walmart-owned Flipkart in Bengaluru on Tuesday, where he spoke about the importance of the Indian market and the need for growth and speed in business operations.
The visit comes at a time when Walmart is strengthening its focus on India through ecommerce, digital retail and sourcing partnerships. Furner is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit, the report said.
Meetings in Delhi, Focus on Growth
After the Bengaluru event, Furner is expected to attend business-to-business meetings in New Delhi over the next two days, Business Standard reported. He is likely to interact with entrepreneurs, sellers and retailers at a summit in the national capital.
Furner succeeded Doug McMillon as Walmart CEO in February this year. Before taking over the top role, he served as president and CEO of Walmart US and earlier led Sam’s Club U.S. He joined Walmart in 1993 as an hourly associate in Arkansas and has spent more than three decades with the company in multiple leadership roles across retail, sourcing and merchandising.
Flipkart Deal and India Sourcing Plans
India has remained an important market for Walmart, especially through online commerce. In 2018, Walmart acquired a controlling stake in Bengaluru-based Flipkart in a $16-billion deal, one of the biggest acquisitions in Indian ecommerce. Flipkart continues to compete closely with Amazon in the country’s fast-growing online retail market.
Walmart is also looking to expand sourcing from India. Former CEO Doug McMillon had earlier said the company aims to increase annual sourcing from India to $10 billion by 2027. Furner echoed similar optimism during the Flipkart townhall, signalling Walmart’s continued long-term interest in the Indian market.