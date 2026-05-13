Uber will set up its first India data centre in partnership with the Adani Group
Dara Khosrowshahi said the facility will help Uber “build at scale — from India, for the world.”
The announcement comes during the Uber CEO’s five-day India visit focused on technology and mobility partnerships
Global ride-hailing giant Uber has partnered with the Adani Group to establish its first data centre in India, as the company deepens its technology and infrastructure presence in the country.
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced the development in a post on X after meeting Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
“As India fast emerges as a leading innovation hub for Uber, we are setting up our first data center in the country with the Adani Group to test and deploy our tech,” Khosrowshahi wrote on X. He added that the facility, expected to be ready later this year, will help the company scale its technology operations “from India, for the world.”
The partnership is expected to strengthen Uber’s digital infrastructure capabilities while supporting its expanding engineering, mobility, and product development operations in India. Bengaluru already serves as one of Uber’s largest technology hubs outside the United States.
India Emerging as Tech Hub
According to Oneindia, experts believe the Uber-Adani partnership reflects India’s growing appeal as a destination for global technology and infrastructure investments.
India’s push for digitalisation, increasing demand for cloud and AI services, and policy support for technology infrastructure are encouraging multinational firms to expand local operations and data capabilities.
Analysts quoted by Oneindia also said such investments could strengthen India’s ambition of becoming a global centre for AI innovation, digital services, and large-scale data infrastructure.
Uber CEO Meets Ministers
Khosrowshahi is currently on a five-day visit to India and is meeting several Union ministers as part of Uber’s broader engagement with policymakers.
Earlier this week, he met Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed Uber’s long-term investment roadmap in India and the company’s role in supporting the country’s “Viksit Bharat 2047” vision.
He also held talks with Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on improving last-mile connectivity for air travellers and promoting sustainable mobility solutions.
In a post on X, Ram Mohan Naidu said the meeting focused on “enhancing the air travel experience through better and more convenient last-mile connectivity for passengers.”
He further said, “Alongside improving passenger convenience, I also encouraged the delegation to further strengthen sustainable mobility initiatives in line with our broader vision of making urban transit cleaner and efficient.”
Adani Group’s AI Push
The Uber partnership further strengthens the Adani Group’s growing focus on AI and digital infrastructure projects.
In 2025, AdaniConneX — the group’s joint venture backed by Adani Enterprises — teamed up with Google for a major AI data centre and green energy project in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The proposed project, which also involves Bharti Airtel, is expected to attract investments of around $15 billion over five years.
Earlier this year, the Adani Group also announced plans to invest $100 billion by 2035 in renewable-energy-powered AI-ready data centres and related digital infrastructure.