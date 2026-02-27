  1. home
Uber Pumps ₹3,000 Cr into India Arm as Rapido Overtakes in Total Rides

Uber India receives a ₹2,921 crore ($330M) capital boost from its parent company amid an 89% plunge in net ride-hailing revenue

Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Uber Pumps ₹3,000 Cr into India Arm
  • Uber infused ₹2,921 crore ($330 million) into its Indian arm to combat intensifying competition

  • Net ride-hailing revenue plummeted 89% to ₹88 crore in FY25 due to massive incentive payouts

  • While Uber leads cabs with a 45% share, Rapido has become India's largest overall platform

Ride-hailing platform Uber has invested nearly ₹3,000 crore (about $330 million) into its Indian arm, Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd, Inc42 reported.

Regulatory filings reportedly show the company allotted 14.4 million equity shares at ₹2,022.85 apiece to raise ₹2,921 crore, with ₹200 crore invested in November and the remaining ₹2,721 crore in January.

The capital injection comes at a challenging time for Uber’s India business. Uber India Systems reported an 89% decline in net revenue from ride-hailing operations to ₹88 crore in FY25, down from ₹807 crore in FY24. The steep drop occurred even as gross revenue, comprising ride commissions, remained flat at ₹2,604 crore during the year, indicating pressure on margins and business structure.

Ride-Hailing Services Market

As per an Entrackr report, Uber is no longer the clear market leader in India’s ride-hailing segment. Rival Rapido has expanded aggressively, surpassing ₹1,000 crore in income in FY25 and gaining share across multiple ride categories.

Uber currently commands around 45% of the four-wheeler ride-hailing market, followed by Ola with a 25–30% share. Rapido, which entered the cab segment in late 2023, has already secured more than 20% of the four-wheeler market.

Across overall rides, including bikes and three-wheelers, Rapido has reportedly emerged as India’s largest ride-hailing platform with about 50% market share, compared to Uber’s 40%. Rapido maintains a dominant position in the bike and three-wheeler segments, with over 65% share. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has acknowledged Rapido as the company’s biggest competitor in India.

Rapido Gains Traction

Rapido has also strengthened its financial position. It raised ₹125 crore from Nexus Venture Partners in June 2025, while food delivery firm Swiggy exited its stake at more than 2.5 times returns, selling to Prosus and WestBridge Capital.

Overall, Uber’s fresh capital infusion reportedly highlights its intent to defend market share and strengthen operations in India amid rising competitive pressures and shifting market leadership dynamics.

