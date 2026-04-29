Where Education Meets Intent: Dr. Kiran Pai’s Blueprint For A Future-Ready India

Dr. Kiran Pai and the growth of the Vidyashilp ecosystem

The Vidyashilp ecosystem didn’t appear all at once. It grew gradually—from the long-running Vidyasagar Preschool to Vidyashilp Academy, and then to newer formats like Vidyashilp Schools and Vidyashilp University. Each step seems to respond to a gap that was already visible, rather than chasing what was trending.