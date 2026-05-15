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Air India's Loss at SGD 3.56 Billion in 2025-26 Fiscal

Air India reported a substantial loss for the 2025-26 fiscal amid ongoing operational restructuring and expansion-related costs

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Air India's loss stood at more than SGD 3.56 billion (over Rs 26,700 crore) in the financial year ended March 2026, as the carrier grappled with the fallout of airspace curbs and other headwinds.

The figures were disclosed by Singapore Airlines Group in its annual financial report for 2025-26, released on Thursday.

Singapore Airlines Group's net profit dropped 57 per cent to SGD 1.184 billion (nearly Rs 8,900 crore) in the fiscal ended March 2026, mainly due to the absence of a prior-year one-off accounting gain related to the Vistara merger, and Air India losses.

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According to the financials, Air India's total comprehensive loss was SGD 3.557 billion (over Rs 26,700 crore) in the last fiscal.

In the last financial year, Air India's revenue stood at SGD 10.533 billion, or over Rs 79,150 crore.

The rupee figures are based on the current exchange rate.

These numbers are for the Air India Group, comprising Air India and Air India Express.

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"The summarised comprehensive income information for AI above and the Group's share of losses for FY2025/26 are based on AI's management accounts for the year ended 31 March 2026," Singapore Airlines said.

According to Singapore Airlines, Air India faces headwinds like industry-wide supply chain constraints, airspace restrictions, constraints on operations to its key Middle East markets and elevated jet fuel prices.

Nonetheless, SIA said Air India continues to make progress in its fleet renewal and aircraft retrofit programme, initiatives to elevate the end-to-end customer experience and improve its operational performance.

While announcing curtailment of international flights on Wednesday, Air India said a combination of factors, including continued airspace restrictions over certain regions and record-high jet fuel prices for international operations, are significantly impacting the commercial viability of certain planned services.

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