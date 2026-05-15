India, UAE Sign Key Energy And Defence Pacts Amid West Asia Crisis

PM Modi visited UAE amid energy crisis and West Asia disruptions.
India-UAE signed LPG and petroleum reserve deals to strengthen energy security.
UAE announced $5 billion investments across Indian infrastructure and finance sectors.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the United Arab Emirates on an official trip amid growing concerns over energy security and supply disruptions caused by the continuing conflict in West Asia. The visit came at a time when India has begun feeling the impact of the global energy crisis, including higher fuel prices domestically.
During the visit to Abu Dhabi, Modi held discussions with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan across areas including trade, investment, defence cooperation and energy security. The trip was aimed at strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries while reinforcing Indias access to reliable energy supplies.
As part of the visit, India and the UAE signed two key memorandums of understanding in the areas of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Strategic Petroleum Reserves. The agreements are expected to support India’s efforts to secure long-term energy supplies amid elevated crude prices and continued disruptions in global shipping routes.
The two countries also reached an agreement on a framework for strategic defence cooperation and signed an MoU to establish a ship repair cluster in Vadinar in Gujarat's Dwarka district.
In addition, investment commitments worth $5 billion were announced across Indian infrastructure projects as well as financial institutions including RBL Bank and Sammaan Capital.
The agreements are expected to further deepen economic and strategic engagement between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi, which remains one of India’s closest partners in the Gulf region.
Focus On Energy Security
The visit assumes significance as India attempts to navigate a difficult energy environment following the prolonged conflict in West Asia and continuing disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.
The UAE remains one of India's most reliable crude and energy suppliers and has continued to play a critical role in supporting India’s energy requirements during periods of global instability.
India and the UAE already maintain long-term supply arrangements, and the new agreements are expected to strengthen energy cooperation further.
During the visit, Modi also condemned Iranian attacks on the UAE amid the broader regional conflict involving the United States and Israel.
"India is ready to extend all possible support to bring peace," Modi said during discussions.
The UAE is currently India's third-largest trading partner and the seventh-largest source of cumulative foreign investment over the last 25 years. The Gulf nation is also home to over 4.5 million Indians, making people-to-people ties an important pillar of bilateral relations.
Fuel Prices Rise At Home
The visit coincided with India's first retail fuel price increase in nearly four years as authorities responded to rising global energy costs.
After months of absorbing pressure from elevated crude prices following the US-Iran conflict, the government raised petrol and diesel prices effective May 15. CNG prices were also increased by ₹2.
The move reflects growing pressure on domestic energy companies and the broader impact of global oil market disruptions.
Europe Visit Next
Following the UAE visit, Modi is scheduled to begin a broader diplomatic tour across Europe.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Prime Minister will travel to the Netherlands before visiting Sweden, where he will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. He is also expected to participate in the European Round Table for Industry alongside Ursula von der Leyen.
The Prime Minister will later travel to Norway for the India-Nordic Summit before concluding the tour in Italy, where he is expected to meet President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.