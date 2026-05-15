Muthoot Finance Q4 Profit More Than Double to ₹3,397 Crore

Muthoot Finance on Thursday reported more than two-fold rise in consolidated profit to Rs 3,397 crore in the March quarter of 2025-26.
The company had a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,444 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25.
Total income rose to Rs 9,291 crore in January-March 2025-26 from Rs 5,627 crore in the year-ago period, Muthoot Finance said in a regulatory filing.
During the period under review, its interest income also increased to Rs 9,008 crore as against Rs 5,465 crore a year ago.
Total expenses also rose to Rs 4,707 crore, compared to Rs 3,695 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, Muthoot Finance recorded a profit of Rs 10,606 crore, compared to Rs 5,352 crore in 2024-25, registering a growth of 98 per cent.
Total income also rose to Rs 31,263 crore from Rs 20,265 crore in 2024-25.