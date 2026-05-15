HCC Q4 Net Profit Drops 34.56% to ₹59 Crore

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) on Thursday reported a 34.56 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 59 for the quarter ended March 2026.
The company had clocked a profit of Rs 90.08 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.
Its total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,017.51 crore compared to Rs 1,392.20 crore a year ago.
The company's total expenses declined to Rs 931.28 crore from Rs 1,077.91 crore a year earlier.
For the entire 2025-26, it logged a consolidated net profit of Rs 165.52 crore against Rs 112.63 crore in FY25.
HCC order book stood at Rs 12,971 crore as of March 31, 2026.
Its Vice Chairman and Managing Director Arjun Dhawan said, "India’s infrastructure ambitions today are both necessary and transformative".
The company, in a statement, said in FY26, HCC secured orders worth Rs 4,554 crore, in addition to acquiring a new order worth Rs 1,100 crore in April 2026 and achieving L1 position for a project valued at Rs 840 crore.
The company also maintained a strong execution pipeline across the transportation, hydro and urban infrastructure sectors with bids worth Rs 25,760 crore under evaluation and bid submissions valued at Rs 43,800 crore planned for Q1 and Q2 FY27.
During the year, HCC said it delivered and advanced several landmark infrastructure projects across transportation and urban infrastructure, including Mumbai Metro Line 3, the Anji Khad Railway Bridge and the Mumbai Coastal Road.