Modi Arrives in UAE: Inside PM’s High-Stakes Five-Nation Tour

PM Modi began his five-nation visit in the UAE amid rising geopolitical tensions and concerns over global energy security.
India and the UAE are expected to discuss LPG cooperation, strategic petroleum reserves, and the ongoing Iran war.
Modi’s Europe leg will focus on semiconductors, artificial intelligence, green hydrogen, clean energy, and technology partnerships.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, kick-starting his five-day, five-nation visit covering the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy.
His visit comes against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving geopolitical situation and is aimed at deepening India’s bilateral ties across energy, trade, technology, and strategic cooperation.
The visit also follows the BRICS+ Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in New Delhi, where global concerns over the Iran war, energy markets, and trade disruptions dominated discussions.
“The two leaders will have the opportunity to exchange views on bilateral issues, in particular energy cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest,” the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.
During his visit to the UAE, Modi will meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and seek to strengthen the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.
The bilateral talks are also expected to include discussions on the ongoing Iran war and efforts toward conflict resolution in West Asia.
The UAE leg of the visit comes just days after Abu Dhabi officially exited the OPEC+ grouping, making energy cooperation a key focus area for discussions.
According to reports, India and the UAE are expected to agree on two major pacts aimed at accelerating cooperation in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and strategic petroleum reserves, with a particular focus on India’s long-term energy security.
UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy described Modi as a “true treasure” for the leadership and people of the Emirates.
She also said bilateral relations between the two countries are set to reach “new mountain tops” in trade, technology, and strategic cooperation.
As per the Ministry of External Affairs, UAE foreign direct investment in India has crossed $22 billion since 2000, signalling the growing economic engagement of the Gulf nation with India.
How Crucial Is Abu Dhabi for New Delhi?
India and the UAE share close strategic and economic ties, a relationship that was significantly elevated after the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2017.
Abu Dhabi remains one of New Delhi’s top trading and energy partners, particularly in meeting India’s crude oil and energy requirements.
Beyond trade and energy, the UAE is also home to one of the largest Indian diaspora populations globally, with nearly 3 million Indians living and working in the country.
The relationship has also expanded into areas such as fintech, infrastructure, food security, digital payments, logistics, and defence cooperation in recent years.
The growing instability in West Asia and concerns over disruptions to global oil supply routes, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, have further increased the strategic significance of India-UAE ties.
Four-Day European Visit
Following the UAE visit, Modi will travel to the Netherlands from May 15 to 17, where he will hold talks with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and meet King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima.
Discussions between the two countries are expected to focus on semiconductors, green hydrogen, defence cooperation, and innovation.
Modi will then travel to Sweden from May 17 to 18 for talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.
He is also expected to jointly address the European Round Table for Industry alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Bilateral discussions are likely to centre around artificial intelligence, advanced technology, clean energy, and green transition initiatives.
On May 19, Modi will attend the third India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, Norway, where he will hold discussions with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.
In his final visit of the tour, Modi will leave to Italy from May 19-20 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to boost bilateral trade, energy and defence security.
The summit is expected to focus on economic cooperation, sustainability, clean technology, Arctic collaboration, and regional security issues.
The five-nation visit comes at a time of heightened geopolitical uncertainty, slowing global economic growth, and intensifying competition around energy and technology supply chains.
Analysts see the visit as part of India’s broader strategy to strengthen strategic partnerships across both West Asia and Europe while securing long-term energy, trade, and technology interests.