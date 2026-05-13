GSK Pharma Q4 Net Profit Rises 5.7% to ₹277.86 Crore

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Wednesday reported a 5.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 277.86 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 262.87 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GSK Pharma) said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 995.3 crore as against Rs 974.37 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 658.15 crore as compared to Rs 656.48 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.
For FY26, consolidated net profit was at Rs 1,035.98 crore as against Rs 927.58 crore in FY25, it said.
Consolidated revenue from operations in FY26 was at Rs 3,821.67 crore as compared to Rs 3,749.21 crore in FY25.
The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 57 per equity share on face value of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting.