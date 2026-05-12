NIIT MTS Q4 Profit Rises 58% to ₹77 Crore

Corporate training solutions provider NIIT MTS on Tuesday reported a 58.3 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 77.11 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26.
The company had posted a profit of Rs 48.71 crore in the year-ago period, according to regulatory filings.
Revenue from operations during the quarter under review came in 22.2 per cent higher at Rs 525.21 crore, as compared to Rs 429.71 crore in Q4 FY25. AI-enabled offerings now contribute nearly 13 per cent to the revenue, the company said in a statement.
Seen on a quarter-on-quarter basis, profit and revenue rose 3.7 per cent and 5.1 per cent, respectively.
“Q4 was a strong quarter for new client acquisition and market visibility. Despite a challenging macro environment, we delivered growth and profitability, consistent renewals, expanded wallet share, and continued new client wins… This year, we extended our global footprint through the acquisitions of MST Group in Europe and SweetRush, Inc. in North America. The fundamentals of our business remain strong, and our momentum continues to build,” NIIT MTS CEO and Executive Director Sapnesh Lalla said.
In January, NIIT MTS acquired a 100 per cent stake in San Francisco-based SweetRush for USD 26 million. In July, the company completed the acquisition of Germany-based MST Group for 22.37 million euros, about Rs 225 crore.
For the full fiscal year of 2025-26, the company posted a profit of Rs 247.72 crore, an 8.8 per cent climb from Rs 227.50 crore in FY 25.
Revenue from operations jumped 18 per cent to Rs 1,951.98 crore in FY26.
The company added 113 employees during the quarter, from its acquisition of SweetRush, bringing its total headcount to 2,546 at the end of FY26.