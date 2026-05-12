NIIT MTS Q4 Profit Rises 58% to ₹77 Crore

“Q4 was a strong quarter for new client acquisition and market visibility. Despite a challenging macro environment, we delivered growth and profitability, consistent renewals, expanded wallet share, and continued new client wins… This year, we extended our global footprint through the acquisitions of MST Group in Europe and SweetRush, Inc. in North America. The fundamentals of our business remain strong, and our momentum continues to build,” NIIT MTS CEO and Executive Director Sapnesh Lalla said.