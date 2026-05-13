Maruti Suzuki Earmarks ₹1,372 Crore on Green Logistics, Crosses 30 Lakh Dispatches via Rail

Over the past decade, Maruti Suzuki India said it has systematically scaled up the share of rail in outbound logistics from per cent in 2014-15 to 26.5 per cent in FY 2025-26. The progression from 20 lakh to 30 lakh cumulative rail-based vehicle dispatches has been "attained in just 21 months, making it the fastest million for Maruti Suzuki's operations", the company said.