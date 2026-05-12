V-Guard Industries Q4 Profit up 23% at ₹112 Crore

Electrical goods manufacturer V-Guard Industries Ltd on Tuesday reported a 23 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 112.13 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 91.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal, V-Guard Industries Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY 2025-26 stood at Rs 1,755.27 crore, compared to Rs 1,538.08 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 1,615.66 crore as against Rs 1,424.36 crore in the same period a year ago.
"The business delivered a robust performance during the last quarter, driven mainly by the electronics and electrical segments," V-Guard Industries Managing Director Mithun K Chittilappilly said.
The West Asia war gave rise to significant challenges in terms of operational uncertainties and commodity price inflation, he said, adding, "We were able to navigate these challenges well, which reflects the inherent resilience of the business".
The company continues to monitor the evolving situation closely and will take actions as appropriate, Chittilappilly added.
For FY26, consolidated net profit stood at Rs 308.33 crore, compared to Rs 313.72 crore in FY25. Consolidated revenue from operations for the full fiscal stood at Rs 5,965.78 crore against Rs 5,577.82 crore in the preceding financial year, the company said.
The company’s board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share for FY26, subject to shareholders' approval in the ensuing annual general meeting, the filing said.
On the outlook, Chittilappilly said, "With indications of a supportive summer, we are hopeful of a strong start to FY27."