Larsen & Toubro to Set Up Extra-High Voltage Substations in Middle East

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its Power Transmission & Distribution business vertical has secured orders from clients in the Middle East for setting up extra-high voltage substations.
The orders pertain to constructing one 380 kV substation and two 132 kV substations.
These high-capacity substations will ensure availability of reliable power to large load centres and decongest grids, thereby enabling them to meet the growing demands, L&T said in a regulatory filing.
The company did not specify the exact value of the order. According to the company's order classification, the value of 'significant' orders ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.
The orders have been awarded to the company on a turnkey basis and are to be delivered against stringent timelines, L&T said.
The power transmission and distribution (PT&D) business vertical of L&T is a major engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) player, providing technology-driven, end-to-end solutions for enabling access to clean and reliable electricity.
It offers integrated EPC services and related digital energy solutions, spanning from the establishment of smart and efficient transmission and distribution (T&D) networks to last-mile electrification.
The business serves utilities, renewable energy developers, and industrial and infrastructure customers across 30 countries in the SAARC, ASEAN, Middle East, Africa, North America and CIS regions.
Larsen & Toubro is a USD 32 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech Manufacturing, products and services, operating across diverse domains and multiple geographies.