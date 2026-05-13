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Cipla Profit Down 55.32% at ₹542.51 Crore in Q4

Cipla reported a sharp decline in quarterly profit due to margin pressure and higher operational costs despite steady demand

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PTI
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Cipla Profit Down 55.32% at ₹542.51 Crore in Q4
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Homegrown drugmaker Cipla Ltd on Wednesday reported a 55.32 per cent dip in consolidated net profit at Rs 542.51 crore in the March quarter impacted by decline in revenue in its North American market and higher expenses.

The company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 1,214.14 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, Cipla Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year stood at Rs 6,541.2 crore as against Rs 6,729.69 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

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North America sales clocked Rs 1,414 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 1,919 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, down 26 per cent, the company said.

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On the other hand, "One India" sales were at Rs 3,007 crore during the quarter as against Rs 2,622 crore in the same period a year ago, up 15 per cent.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 5,982.3 crore as compared to Rs 5,514.85 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

The board of directors in its meeting on May 13, 2026 recommended a final dividend of Rs 13 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 subject to shareholders' approval at the ensuing annual general meeting, the filing said.

For FY26 consolidated net profit was at Rs 3,861.74 crore as compared to Rs 5,269.2 crore in FY25, the company said.

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Consolidated total revenue from operations in FY26 stood at Rs 28,162.59 crore as against Rs 27,547.62 crore in FY25, it added.

Cipla Ltd MD and Global CEO Achin Gupta said in FY26 the company recorded its highest-ever yearly revenue reflecting the strength of the core businesses despite certain markets facing near-term challenges.

"Our One-India business surpassed the Rs 12,500 crore annual revenue milestone. Key therapies in branded prescription business delivered robust double-digit growth, trade generics business sustained the strong growth momentum and anchor brands of consumer health business maintained leadership position," he added.

The US business posted an annual revenue of USD 780 million supported by demand in differentiated portfolios and a steady base business, Gupta said, adding that emerging markets and Europe crossed the USD 400 million annualised revenue threshold on the back of deep market focus strategy.

Going ahead, Gupta said, "The focus will be on growing our key markets, further building our flagship brands, investing in future pipeline as well as focusing on resolutions on the regulatory front." 

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