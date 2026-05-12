PVR INOX Swings to ₹186 Crore Net Profit in Q4, Revenue Rises 26%

"We are also part of the domestic consumption story and there is encouragement. I remain pretty optimistic, not just for this very short-term crisis period, but overall; I think this year is going to be very exciting because we have some phenomenal films coming up, like Deadpool, Ramayan, King, and Love and War; we have Odyssey by Christopher Nolan and Supergirl, which are popular English franchises, and some incredible South Indian movies like Rishabh 3 and Toxic," he said.