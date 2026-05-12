PVR INOX Swings to ₹186 Crore Net Profit in Q4, Revenue Rises 26%

Leading cinema exhibitor PVR INOX on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 186.4 crore for the March quarter of FY 2025-26 on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.
The company has reported a net loss of Rs 125.3 crore for the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations was up 25.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,547.3 crore in the March quarter. It was at Rs 1,229.9 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
“This was supported by some brutal cost control measures such as reducing capex intensity, increasing footfalls by doing various marketing initiatives, focus on ATP (average ticket price), SPH (spend per head) and advertising revenue,” Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX, told PTI in a post-earnings interaction.
Total expenses of PVR INOX stood at Rs 1,599 crore in the March quarter, up 10.16 per cent YoY.
During the quarter, the company’s revenue from the 'Movie exhibition' segment increased 26.8 per cent to Rs 1,571.7 crore. However, the revenue from 'Movie production and distribution' declined 7.8 per cent at Rs 75.6 crore in the Q4FY26.
The multiplex operator’s total income, which includes other income, stood at Rs 1,623.9 crore, up 26 per cent YoY.
For the entire FY26, PVR INOX reported a net profit of Rs 332.8 crore. The total consolidated income rose 16.3 per cent to Rs 6,829.7 crore.
This was also supported by some successful films released this year, which drove the footfalls at the cinemas, said Bijli.
"I think it has been a combination of great films coming out this year. We had some big hits like Saiyaara and Dhurandhar and Thamma, but we also had some sleeper hits, especially in regional films such as Mahavatar Narsimha, Laalo Krishna, some decent English films like F1, Jurassic Park, Mission Impossible 7," he said.
It has always been a combination of movies of different genres and different languages doing well, Bijli outlined.
"If a Hindi movie doesn't do well, a Malayalam ends up doing well, or a Tamil movie ends up doing well, the sheer numbers of movies that come out, which is about 1500 films a year, ensure that something or the other hits every month and obviously makes it a good month, revenue-wise and performance-wise," said Bijli.
In FY26, PVR INOX added 93 new screen openings across 17 cinemas, including 22 screens in 6 cinemas under the FOCO model (Franchise-Owned, Company-Operated) and 29 screens in 4 cinemas under the Asset Light model PVR INOX was operating 359 cinemas with 1,798 screens across 113 cities, as on March 31, 2026. During the quarter under review, the total number of footfalls at its cinemas stood at 31 million and 150 million for the entire FY26, PVR Inox said in its earnings statement.
Its average ticket price was at Rs 315 in the March Quarter, up 22 per cent. For FY26, ATP was at Rs 280, up 8 per cent on a YoY basis. Similarly, average F&B spend per head was at Rs 165, up 32 per cent YoY.
Commenting on the outlook, Bijli said PVR INOX will add around 100 screens in FY27. On the disruptions triggered by the war in West Asia, which has created an inflationary scenario due to the rise in the price of crude-linked products, Bijli said these are short-term disturbances expected to be over soon.
"We are also part of the domestic consumption story and there is encouragement. I remain pretty optimistic, not just for this very short-term crisis period, but overall; I think this year is going to be very exciting because we have some phenomenal films coming up, like Deadpool, Ramayan, King, and Love and War; we have Odyssey by Christopher Nolan and Supergirl, which are popular English franchises, and some incredible South Indian movies like Rishabh 3 and Toxic," he said.
Shares of PVR INOX on Monday settled at Rs 1,026.15 apiece on the BSE, down 4.46 per cent from the previous close.