Bombay Banta has raised Rs 8 crore in a Pre-Series A funding round led by DSG Consumer Partners.
The startup plans to use the capital to expand distribution, deepen quick commerce presence, and launch new products including Diet Vanilla Cola.
Founded in 2021, the brand has built a portfolio of Indian-inspired beverages spanning masala sodas, kala khatta, and low-sugar shikanji variants.
Bombay Banta has raised Rs 8 crore in a Pre-Series A funding round led by DSG Consumer Partners. The investment firm had also led the company’s seed round in late 2023. The latest fundraise comes as Bombay Banta ramps up expansion across India’s rapidly growing beverage and quick commerce market, the company said.
The round also saw participation from hospitality entrepreneur Kapil Chopra, founder of EazyDiner and The Postcard Hotel.
The company said early-stage support also came from hospitality industry collaborators and investors, including Simrita Arora and Chef Deep Mohan Arneja, who contributed to product development and brand-building efforts.
Founded in 2021 by husband-wife duo Akkshita Malhotra and Meet Singh Malhotra, Bombay Banta started with the idea of modernising India’s nostalgic banta beverage experience through premium branding, packaging, and flavour innovation.
Over the past few years, the startup has expanded into a wider beverage portfolio spanning both carbonated and non-carbonated drinks.
Its carbonated range currently includes Masala Cola, Masala Soda, Kala Khatta, Jeera Soda, and Lemon Soda.
The company also sells low-sugar lemonade variants such as Masala Shikanji, Nimbu Shikanji, and Jamun Shikanji targeted at health-conscious consumers.
“This fundraise marks a significant inflection point for Bombay Banta,” said co-founders Akkshita Malhotra and Meet Singh Malhotra. “We want to build a brand that reinterprets flavour memories generations have grown up with, while offering modern consumers better ingredients, premium branding, and world-class packaging.”
Hari Premkumar, Partner at DSG Consumer Partners, said Bombay Banta was building a differentiated Indian beverage brand at the intersection of nostalgia, flavour, and modern consumer relevance.
He added that the founders had demonstrated strong product instinct and brand-building capability in a highly competitive market.
According to the company, the fresh capital will be used to expand distribution, strengthen quick commerce presence, and widen the product portfolio. Bombay Banta is also preparing to launch a Diet Vanilla Cola later this month as it enters the zero-sugar, zero-calorie beverage segment.
The startup said it recorded nearly 50% growth in sales during the course of investor discussions and is targeting a doubling of revenue over the next six months, driven by summer demand and new product launches.
The Pre-Series A funding round values the company at Rs 80 crore.