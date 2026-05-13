Brigade Enterprises FY26 Pre-Sales Dip 5% to ₹7,424 Crore on Delays in Fresh Supply

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd's pre-sales dipped 5 per cent last fiscal to Rs 7,424 crore, primarily due to delays in securing approvals to launch some of its residential projects.
Its pre-sale bookings stood at Rs 7,847 crore in the year-ago period.
"For Brigade, FY26 pre-sales was Rs 7,424 crore, which is 5 per cent lower than FY25. This was primarily on account of delays in obtaining approvals, with many project launches pushed to the latter half of Q4 and some moving into FY27," the company's Managing Director, Pavitra Shankar, told analysts.
New launches contributed to 43 per cent of full-year pre-sales despite being concentrated in the back end of the year, she said, as per the transcript uploaded on the BSE on May 11.
"We ended the year with 8.3 million square feet of new launches in FY26 versus the plan of 12 million square feet. Around 3.3 million square feet that got pushed into FY27 was in Chennai...," Shankar added.
During the last fiscal, the company's average realisation increased 9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 12,107 per square foot. "This was achieved with disciplined pricing increases in our existing projects and a positive shift in our product mix towards higher-value homes," she said.
Non-resident Indians (NRIs) contributed 10 per cent to the total pre-sales achieved in the last fiscal.
On the financial front, Brigade Enterprises' net profit increased to Rs 724.76 crore in FY26 from Rs 680.47 crore in the preceding year.
Total income increased to Rs 5,909 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 5,313.54 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal.
The board of directors of the realty firm recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share (20 per cent) on a face value of Rs 10 each for 2025-26.
The board also recommended a bonus issue of 1:3, i.e. one additional equity share of Rs 10 each, fully paid-up for every three equity shares held by shareholders as on the record date, subject to the approval of the members of the company.
Established in 1986, Brigade Group is one of India’s leading real estate developers. It has developed many projects across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and GIFT City. The company has a presence across the residential, office and retail segments of the real estate industry. The Group’s operations also span the hospitality and education sectors.