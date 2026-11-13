Apple’s India Supply Chain Is Growing, What Could Hold It Back?

Apple assembled around 55 million iPhones in India in 2025 as it expanded production beyond China, with Tata Electronics and Foxconn playing key roles.
However, domestic value addition in iPhones averaged 14.5% in FY26, highlighting the gap between assembling devices and manufacturing their components locally.
Worker safety, cybersecurity and environmental concerns also underline the challenges of building a reliable supplier ecosystem.
On November 9, a routine maintenance inspection at an effluent-treatment plant turned fatal for three contract workers at Tata Electronics' Hosur facility in Tamil Nadu. The workers died after reportedly inhaling gas while inspecting a nano-filtration tank at the plant, which treats industrial wastewater from the facility manufacturing components for Apple's iPhones.
According to Reuters, the workers were employed by a subcontractor of Nalco Water, which operates the utility facility. They were inspecting an external nano-filtration tank when they reportedly inhaled the gas. The incident is being investigated by the companies involved and state authorities.
The deaths have drawn attention to the operational challenges accompanying Apple's expanding manufacturing presence in India. Since 2017, the company has increased iPhone production in the country as it diversifies its manufacturing base beyond China. Tata Electronics and Foxconn are its main contract manufacturers in India. But building a dependable supply chain involves much more than assembling finished devices.
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Apple's manufacturing network has expanded beyond its assembly plants. Business Standard reported in December 2025 that the company had more than 40 suppliers spread across eight states, including companies involved in components, sub-assemblies and manufacturing equipment. The next challenge is whether this wider network can meet Apple's requirements on quality, technology, cost, delivery and compliance.
Assembly Is Only One Layer
Apple's manufacturing scale in India has grown rapidly. The company assembled around 55 million iPhones in the country in 2025, up from 36 million in 2024, according to a Bloomberg report. This represented roughly a quarter of its global iPhone production.
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The value of production has also increased. In FY26, iPhone production in India was valued at $26 billion, of which $21.5 billion was exported, according to a senior Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) official quoted by Business Standard. Exports accounted for 83% of the total production value.
However, production and exports do not tell the complete story of how much manufacturing value stays in India. The average domestic value addition in iPhones was 14.5% in FY26, ranging between 12% and 17% depending on the model. More than 40 domestic companies and joint ventures have started manufacturing components and sub-assemblies for iPhones, but the latest models have lower local value addition because the domestic ecosystem is still developing.
Upasana Joshi, Senior Research Manager, Mobile Phone and IoT Products, SEA, at IDC, says, "India has built significant iPhone assembly capacity, while much of the component supply chain is still developing." She points to gaps in components, skilled workers and logistics. Assembling a phone using imported parts is different from having local companies capable of supplying those parts at scale.
Component Capability Remains Key
The dependence on imported components is reflected in Apple's production economics. The MeitY official cited by Business Standard estimated that the import bill for components and other inputs used in iPhone production was around $22.3 billion in FY26. This was against domestic production valued at $26 billion. The figures underline the importance of building a deeper local supplier base, even as production and exports increase.
Shilpi Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research, says India's supplier ecosystem faces challenges around scale, supplier diversity and reliance on imported displays, semiconductors and camera modules. "Matching China in terms of cost, quality and technological capabilities will take time," she says. The gap also involves engineering, design and process consistency.
Faisal Kawoosa, Chief Analyst and Co-founder of TechARC, identifies quality and technological capabilities as the biggest hurdles, requiring strong engineering and design. He cautions against assuming Apple will select vendors simply because they are based in India. "Apple does not choose suppliers by region. They have a universal supply chain for their components," he says. Indian companies must meet global standards on capability, cost and reliability to enter that network.
Risks Extend Beyond Factories
Recent incidents show that supply-chain reliability extends beyond the assembly line. In June 2026, a ransomware group posted more than 200,000 files stolen from Tata Electronics systems, including supplier information and documents linked to Apple's products, Reuters reported. Tata said it had detected a cybersecurity incident and activated its response protocols, adding that its operations remained unaffected. The incident also prompted scrutiny of the security of sensitive manufacturing and supplier information.
The Hosur facility has faced environmental scrutiny as well. In June 2026, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board warned of possible closure over alleged wastewater contamination of nearby farmland and wells. Tata disputed the allegations and said the regulator later dropped further action, the news agency reported. A September 2024 fire at the components facility had also halted production for several days.
Faisal says periodic audits cannot provide a complete picture of conditions at all times. He notes that audits may be "sample based" and some checks rely on information declared by companies. An audit records whether a facility met specified requirements on a particular date; it cannot guarantee that conditions will remain unchanged. He sees continuous monitoring and real-time data from smart manufacturing systems as a longer-term way to identify risks earlier. Suppliers also have an incentive to maintain standards because they do not want to risk losing Apple's contracts.
Building A Deeper Ecosystem
Government incentives are one part of the effort to strengthen domestic manufacturing. Under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), 106 projects across 15 states had been approved by August 2026, involving projected investments of ₹69,548 crore. The government said 38 plants had started production, while another 16 were at advanced stages of construction or machinery installation.
On November 6, the Ministry of Electronics and IT announced 12 additional approvals under the scheme, involving projected investments of ₹7,503 crore and production of ₹39,045 crore. The projects cover products such as copper foil, lithium-ion battery materials, camera rims and manufacturing equipment. These approvals are intended to strengthen the wider electronics ecosystem, although they do not necessarily mean the companies involved will become Apple's suppliers.
The experts point to requirements beyond incentives. Joshi says smaller suppliers need investment support to maintain quality as volumes rise, alongside better power, water and waste-management infrastructure, worker skills and contractor training. Jain highlights supplier diversification, alternative sourcing and policy stability. Kawoosa says quality and scale were central to the development of Apple's manufacturing ecosystem in China.
India has made progress in attracting large-scale iPhone manufacturing, with production and exports reaching new levels. The next stage will depend on building domestic capabilities in components and materials, helping suppliers meet global standards and maintaining safety, environmental and cybersecurity practices across the wider network. Expanding assembly capacity is one milestone; developing a supplier ecosystem that can support more of the manufacturing process is the larger challenge.