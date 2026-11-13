Apple’s India Supply Chain Is Growing, What Could Hold It Back?

Faisal says periodic audits cannot provide a complete picture of conditions at all times. He notes that audits may be "sample based" and some checks rely on information declared by companies. An audit records whether a facility met specified requirements on a particular date; it cannot guarantee that conditions will remain unchanged. He sees continuous monitoring and real-time data from smart manufacturing systems as a longer-term way to identify risks earlier. Suppliers also have an incentive to maintain standards because they do not want to risk losing Apple's contracts.