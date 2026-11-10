Interview | Reliability Is The Biggest Gap In India's Cab Market: Trevel Co-Founder Sahil Jindal

A

Our model is very different from that of Ola, Uber and Rapido. They follow an aggregator model in which the fleet is not directly controlled by the platform. Drivers can register themselves and use their own vehicles.

This makes it difficult for aggregators to control driver behaviour, vehicle quality, cleanliness and ride cancellations. We identified reliability as the biggest gap in the market. According to a survey I came across, the proportion of users experiencing cab cancellations increased from 72% in 2023 to 82% in 2025. This means customers often have to deal with multiple cancellations before securing a ride. I have also come across people who have faced several cancellations and even missed flights as a result.

As for our decision to go all-electric, sustainability is one of the biggest advantages. The government is also increasingly supporting electric mobility across two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Electric vehicles offer other advantages as well. Since there is no CNG cylinder in the boot, passengers get more luggage space. The absence of a transmission hump also provides a flatter rear-seat floor, making it more comfortable for three passengers. EVs also offer quieter cabins.

Safety is another major focus for us. Since we manage the vehicles and drivers ourselves, we can maintain greater control over the service. Our cars are equipped with AI-based cameras that monitor 28 parameters, including whether the driver is yawning, using a phone, smoking, wearing a seat belt or driving rashly.

We have completed approximately 30,000-35,000 rides so far without cancelling a booking from our end. We also do not levy rain-related surcharges. We charge by the kilometre rather than by time, so customers do not face the kind of fare spikes that are common during heavy rainfall or traffic congestion.

We are seeing a significant increase in bookings during peak hours and rainy days. At times, we are fully booked and unable to accommodate additional customers. That is a good problem to have, but it also shows that we need to expand our fleet.