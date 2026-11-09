The Scotch Inside Indian Whisky: The Business Behind The India-UK Tariff Dispute

This business model is now at the centre of a dispute over the customs classification of bulk Scotch imports. The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which came into force in July 2026, reduced duties on qualifying Scotch whisky. However, questions raised by Indian tax authorities over how certain bulk consignments should be classified have created uncertainty for liquor companies. The outcome could influence the cost of an important manufacturing input and the benefits Indian producers stand to gain from the trade agreement.