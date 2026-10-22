SBI General's Premium Health Insurance Product, Health Alpha, Enables Customers To Gift Personalised Health Protection To Loved Ones

Speaking on the festive season proposition, Mr. Mohd. Arif Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, SBI General Insurance, said, “Festivals are a celebration of relationships and the care we share with our loved ones. While gifting is an integral part of these celebrations, one of the most meaningful gestures we can make is to help protect the health and financial well-being of the people who matter to us. With SBI General Health Alpha, we aim to make health insurance more personalised and accessible, empowering customers to choose protection that suits their needs and lifestyle. We encourage families to make health and well-being a priority this festive season and consider the gift of protection as a lasting expression of care.”