Cordelia's Bid To Put India On The Global Cruise Tourism Map

From North and South Indian cuisine to Bollywood and regional shows, the idea is to make the experience feel familiar even when the setting is different. The company is also betting that customers will pay more for accommodation. Upadhyay said Empress had around 69 premium cabins, while Sky offers approximately 260. He pushed back against the assumption that Indians are unwilling to spend on luxury, pointing to their preference for premium cabins when travelling overseas. Cordelia Sun, expected to join the fleet next year, is planned to have around 450 premium cabins.