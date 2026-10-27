Micro Labs Marks 53 Years Of Growth, Building A Global Presence Through Quality And Innovation

The company’s journey began in Chennai in 1973, when the Founder Shri G. C. Surana, an accountant from Rajasthan who had moved to Bengaluru in search of employment and gained experience in pharmaceutical distribution, decided to establish a business of his own. With his personal savings and support from relatives, he started Micro Labs with just five products and a small manufacturing facility in what was then Madras. His commitment to quality became the guiding principle that would shape the company’s growth over the decades.