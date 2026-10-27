Tetra Pak Highlights Four Beverage Trends Shaping The Next Wave Of Innovation At Drinktec India 2026

Wellness wave: Demand moving towards beverages with no added, reduced or no sugar, as well as protein, fibre for digestion and gut health, and ingredients associated with antioxidant and immunity benefits.

Convenience unlocked: Consumers increasingly want drinks that fit on-the-go occasions and can be accessed anytime through e-commerce and delivery. This is opening opportunities for meal-replacement smoothies, functional shots, recloseable packs, ready-to-drink formats in categories such as electrolytes and specialised nutrition, and products with longer shelf life without added preservatives.

Pursuit of value: Value is being created at both ends of the market. Smaller, accessible price-point packs can lower the entry barrier, while multipacks and bulk buys support affordability. At the premium end, claims such as no added sugar, alternative sweetening, longer shelf life and stronger sustainability storytelling can help justify a higher price point.