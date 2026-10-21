Jamnagar: The Refinery At The Centre Of Trump’s Oil Strategy

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to the complex comes as the Trump administration seeks markets for Venezuelan crude and looks to ease pressure on global fuel supplies amid disruptions linked to conflicts in the Middle East. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai on October 20, Rubio said he wanted to discuss increasing Reliance’s processing of Venezuelan oil. He described India as a “refining superpower”, citing its ability to process heavy crude. Reuters also reported that he intended to explore whether Reliance could participate in oil production in Venezuela.